Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Retired Major General and former Commander of the 101st Airborne, Jeff Schloesser to discuss the pull out of troops in Afghanistan.

*Brad Daugherty of SLO County Small Business Coalition.