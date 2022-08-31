Sound Off – Wed 08/31/2022 – Roman Slavinsky & Jonathan Stornetta

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Roman Slavinsky – education expert to discuss learning loss with high schoolers. For more information go to: https://wetutorathome.com/.

*Chief of Emergency Services in Paso Robles – Jonathan Stornetta.