North County Weather 08.31.2022

Sunny today, highs near 104 in Paso Robles. 98 in Atascadero. NNW winds increasing to 10-15 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear with lows near 58. NW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, sunny skies, but a little warmer. Highs near 108 in Paso. 105 in Atascadero. NNW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for sunny skies through the weekend with a warming trend. Highs near 108 Friday, 110 Saturday and Sunday, and 112 Monday.

A gradual cooling trend begins Tuesday with high temperatures dropping to 96 by Thursday, after eight days over 100.