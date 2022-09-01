Opener For Thursday 09.01.2022

It may be the first day of September, but the weather is only getting hotter.

Yesterday the temperature reached 105 in Paso Robles. 95 in Atascadero.

How do you like this hot weather?

It’s raising concerns for first responders. Paso Robles fire chief Jonathon Stornetta tells KPRL one of the issues in the north county is the fact that some people don’t have air conditioning. He encourages people to check on their neighbors.

This weekend may put a big strain on that power grid. Brown outs are a possibility this weekend.