Sound Off – Wed 11/17/2021 – Tina Swithin & James La Valle

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Founder of One Mom’s Battle, Tina Swithin, to discuss Family Court Awareness Month. For more information go to: https://www.familycourtawarenessmonth.com/ or https://www.onemomsbattle.com/.

*Clinical Pharmacist and clinical director of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Performance Health Program – James La Valle.