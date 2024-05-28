Spaces Still Available For Boys & Girls Club Summer Camps 5.28.2024

The Boys & Girls Club of Mid Central Coast reminds families that there are still spaces available for their Atascadero and Paso Robles – Flamson Clubs Summer Camps.

The Atascadero Club is located on Olmeda avenue, and their program begins on June 13th. The Paso Robles Club is located on 26th street, beginning June 12th. Spaces are still available, but the Boys and Girls Club says they are filling up fast.

Programs are $600 per child for the whole summer, and includes games, crafts, science activities, outdoor play, and more Monday to Friday, 7:30 am to 5:30 pm.