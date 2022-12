A boat carrying 8 tons of squid ran aground in the channel islands.

The coast guard has established a temporary safety zone around the fishing boat Speranza Marie near Chinese harbor at Santa Cruz island.

Meanwhile, unified command is working to stabilize the vessel and recover debris.

The boat carrying about 16,000 pounds of squid ran aground around 2 am on December 15th with six crew members on board.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.