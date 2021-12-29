State Boundaries 12.29.2021

Over the past several weeks, there has been a great deal of discussion about the new district boundaries in San Luis Obispo county.

Meanwhile, in Sacramento, a 14-member independent commission drew up boundaries for congress, the state senate and the assembly.

The result is that San Luis Obispo county is split between two congressional districts. The state senate seat remains about the same, but the assembly seat is moving north. San Luis Obispo county will become part of a district which includes Monterey county. It’s highly unlikely that congress, the state senate or the state assembly will seat anyone who lives in San Luis Obispo county. It means, the county will not have a local voice in Sacramento or Washington.

An analysts says of the 80 assembly seats, the new map creates 63 solid democratic seats. That’s from California target book. Advocates for the LGBTQ community say the maps are a big victory for California. They bring hollywood and west hollywood together to give them a chance to elect a representative from the LGBTQ community.

In congress, the northern part of San Luis Obispo county, will be represented by congressman Jimmy Panetta. His district runs from the middle of San Luis Obispo county north to the Silicon valley. The southern part of the county will still be represented by congressman Salud Carbajal.