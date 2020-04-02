State Parks 4.02.2020

In San Luis Obispo county, the state has shut down vehicle access and traffic to all 280 state parks in the state.

State parks have changed the way they operate because of the virus. For instance, you can’t drive on the beach at Oceano dunes. And in Cayucos, the parking stalls along the west side of Ocean Front avenue are all blocked. To go to the beach, you have to park in the residential areas and walk to the Cayucos state beach.

Dan Falat is superintendent of the San Luis Obispo coast district of state parks. Falat tells the Tribune, “Each park is different. We want people to be able to go out and recreate. We’re evaluating these situations daily.”

Parking lots are closed at Los Osos Oaks State National Reserve, Morro Bay state park, Morro Strand state beach, Cayucos and of course, Hearst Castle.

But many parks remain open to pedestrians. However, people are encouraged to practice safe physical distance from each other. Dan Falat says, “We look at everybody to make the best decisions to keep themselves safe and healthy.”