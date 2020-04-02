Cal Poly 4.02.2020

From kindergarten to graduate schools, academics in America has changed because of the virus.

At Cal Poly, president Jeffrey Armstrong says Mustangs are practicing distance learning.

In the UC system, the board of regents are relaxing the admission standards for freshmen and transfer students who apply to the nine undergraduate campuses, but are now studying under dramatically different circumstances.

The admissions requirements for fall of 2020 eliminating the SAT test scores and minimum grades. They’re calling for maximum flexibility in evaluating students.

Cal Poly students have been out of class for about a week. On March 24th, an unidentified Cal Poly student tested positive for coronavirus; that student started showing symptoms while still living in San Luis Obispo, though he or she left the area on March 17th.

A Cal Poly freshman reportedly died from illness recently. The cause of death, however, is not known. That student got sick in mid-March and was tested for Covid-19, Cal Poly said. The results came back negative.