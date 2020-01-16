Storm Headed Our Way 1.16.2020

An intense storm is headed our way. John Lindsey of PG and E classifies this storm as a “rapidly intensifying storm” or “bomb cyclone”

The storm will hit shortly after noon. The heaviest rain will be around 2-4 this afternoon. The snow level will drop to 3,000 feet. We may see increased traffic if they close the Grapevine again on I-5. Lindsey says we’ll get anywhere from three quarters to an inch of rain.

Right now, Paso Robles is about an inch ahead of the average for this point in the season. We’ve received about six inches, and the average at this point is five inches. But overall, the county is about 75% of average. Nacimiento lake is 52% of capacity. San Antonio is 37%. Santa Margarita is 84%. Whale Rock 85%.