Workshop for Olsen-South Chandler Development 1.16.2020

Paso Robles planners conducted a workshop Wednesday afternoon at Virginia Peterson Elementary School for the proposed Olsen-South Chandler Development. From 3-7 Wednesday afternoon, neighbors and interested members of the community walked through a maze of drawings, maps and photos of the area east of Creston Road where developers plan to build just under 1300 homes over the next two decades.

Planner Darrin Nash says the plan will go before the Paso Robles Planning Commission on January 28th. If it’s approved by the Planning Commission, the proposed development may go before the Paso Robles City Council in February.

Project manager Mike Neggar says he’s pleased with the city’s progress and looks forward to seeing the project going before the Paso Robles Planning Commission.