Storms Cause Further Delays on Highway 1 Slide Repairs 04.16.2024

Recent storms across California have caused further delays to repairs at three major slides on highway 1.

The Dolan Point slide, located about six miles south of Julia Pfeiffer Burns state park, now has an estimated reopening date of mid-May due to additional measurements being required for rockfall mitigation.

Regent’s slide is still awaiting environmental clearances, and nearing approval. A start date for repair at Regent’s slide is expected within 3 weeks, with an estimated reopening date in early fall of this year.

Paul’s slide estimated reopening date is now in summer, 2024. Crews are making cuts in the slope to prepare for final alignment of the roadway, with daily convoys continuing.

Further updates will be provided once they are available.