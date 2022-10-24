Stumping Their Political Beliefs 10.24.2022

They used to call it stumping. Candidates standing on stumps to describe their political beliefs and what they would do if they were elected.

Paso Robles school board talking at a rally at a parking lot off Creston road at Niblick on Saturday. Lauren McCoy is in a race for an At Large seat. Others are in specific districts. Some districts have several candidates. Others have only one.

The closest race may be in school board president Chris Arend’s district. Conservative Peter Byrne is running aggressively. The other candidate is Jim Cogan, the cannabis candidate. Cogan lists agriculture as his occupation, but he’s involved with the Kinfolk. That company has cannabis dispensaries in Morro Bay and Grover Beach. He also developed cannabis software for Cal Poly, and he was involved in the Santa Clara Cannabis Alliance. Cannabis is marijuana.

The election is November eighth, however, most of the ballots were already sent out.

Today is the last day to register if you want to vote in the November election.