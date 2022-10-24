Golden Oak Honey Festival 10.24.2022

A big turnout Saturday for the Golden Oak Honey and Pumpkin Festival in Paso Robles downtown city park.

Roger Plata demonstrated an observation bee hive. Matt’s Honey sold three types of honey produced in San Luis Obispo county; orange blossom, sage and avocado blossom.

The Honey and Pumpkin Festival included a spelling bee and a pumpkin pie eating contest. About 30 vendors sold a wide variety of products, including pumpkins and honey produced locally. Put on by Main Street in Paso Robles. The event was a big success in downtown Paso Robles on Saturday.