Summer Concerts in the Park Beginning Next Week 6.07.2024

The 2024 summer concerts in the park series is returning to Paso Robles, Atascadero and Templeton beginning next week.

Templeton concerts in the park are Wednesdays from 6 to 8 pm at Templeton park, Paso Robles concerts are Thursdays from 6 to 8 in the downtown city park and Atascadero concerts are Saturdays from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at the Atascadero Lake park bandstand.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Templeton will first feature the Rockin’ B’s Band, playing country and rock.

On Thursday, June 13th, Paso Robles will begin with rock and country band: JD Project.

And on Saturday, June 15th, Atascadero begins with Rock Odyssey, a classic rock band playing tunes from the 70’s to the 90’s.

All concerts in the park are free for the public to enjoy throughout the summer.