Summer Concerts in the Park Continue 06.16.2023

Atascadero’s Saturdays in the Park Summer Concert Series kicks off tomorrow with The JD Project. Concerts are Saturday evenings from 6:30-8:30 pm. through August 26th.

Templeton Concerts in the Park are Wednesday evenings from 6-8 pm at Templeton Park, through Aug. 23rd.

Paso Robles Concerts in the Park are Thursday evenings, 6-8 pm through August 24th, in the Downtown City Park Gazebo.

All the concerts are free to attend. You’re encouraged to bring blankets and low-back lawn chairs, but leave your pets at home.