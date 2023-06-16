SLO Grand Jury, Elections Office Underfunded & Understaffed 06.16.2023

The San Luis Obispo county grand jury published its investigation of the SLO county clerk-recorder’s office earlier this week.

Prompted by printed errors made by the elections office during the 2022 general election, the grand jury investigated factors and challenges that lead to the errors.

The grand jury found that the office lacked any standard operating procedures, written instructions for its members, and that its staffing levels and budget fell significantly below many other counties.

The grand jury’s report and its many improvement recommendations must be responded to by the SLO county clerk-reporter’s office and the board of supervisors within 60 days.