Sunny Acres 7.26.2021

In San Luis Obispo, the county orders Sunny Acres to clean up the unlicensed facility.

The self-proclaimed sober-living facility is just outside the city limits on Los Osos Valley road. Owner Dan Devaul describes the property accommodating 50-75 residents in substandard housing a “sober-living facility” although Sunny Acres has no permit or operating license.

Mostly, it’s men and a few women living in squalid conditions in barns, outbuildings and trailers on 72-acres. Daily, the men walk down Los Osos Valley road, past Laguna Lake Middle School. Several known sex offenders have resided at Sunny Acres, including one man who raped and killed a homeless woman in downtown San Luis and left her body floating in San Luis creek. He was convicted of murder.

The county has ordered owner Dan Devaul to relocate the dozens of tenants living in the un-permitted structures scattered on his property.