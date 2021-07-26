Anthem Blue Cross 7.26.2021

Anthem Blue Cross drops Dignity Health hospitals. The contract between the two expired July 15th. It has not been renewed after negotiations failed to reach an agreement.

It means that Dignity Health facilities no longer work with Anthem health insurance plans.

That includes French hospital in San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.

It also impacts Santa Barbara Cottage hospital.

Dignity Health blames the impasse on Anthem’s unwillingness to negotiate a new responsible contract. They say it impacts more than one million patients.