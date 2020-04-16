Super Hero Signs 4.16.2020

In the Paso Robles school district, superhero signs going up in front of houses of teachers, classified workers and administrators who have kept education going despite the government shut down to the perceived threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

Assistant superintendent Jennifer Gaviola sending out a release saying the staff superhero signs are available for pick up. They’re at the district office. Any employee who works for the Paso Robles joint unified school district can pick one up.

Gaviola says the funds for the signs were donated by the education employee credit union for the sole purpose of employee recognition.

San Luis Coastal school district announces yesterday, there will be no more classes for students this academic year.

Atascadero and Paso Robles still waiting to make an official announcement on whether or not classes will resume before June.