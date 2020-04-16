Grocery Store Survey 4.16.2020

If you’re shopping for groceries in the north county, a survey of grocery stores indicates protocol differs greatly among different stores.

The most severe rules in effect reported at Albertson’s grocery store. You have to wear a mask to shop there. If they have any, they’ll sell you one for $3. Some people tie a bandanna or shirt around their face, and enter the store. Once inside, you’ll see arrows on the floor. The aisles are “one way.” When you check out of the Paso Robles Albertson’s store, the line starts near the pharmacy or down the one way aisle leading in that direction.

Smart and final encourages masks, but there is is not traffic regulations for shoppers.

At Whole Foods in San Luis, staff is wearing gloves and masks. Employees will manage the number of shoppers if it gets too crowded.

Food For Less also monitors the number of people who enter the store, and once inside they ask that you maintain the 6’ safe space.

So if you go grocery shopping, be prepared.