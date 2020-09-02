Supervisors 9.02.2020

Several south county people have expressed an interest in the 3rd supervisorial seat vacated by the death of supervisor Adam Hill.

Tonight, there will be a virtual town hall meeting in featuring seven candidates for that seat.

They include Stacy Korsgaden who barely lost the election to Hill back in March. Hill won that election with 51.4% of the vote. Only a couple hundred votes out of thousands that were. Stacy Korsgaden is a conservative, however, it’s not likely the governor will appoint her. Although most would agree she has a strong claim on the position.

Dawn Ortiz-Legg is the county planning commissioner appointed by Adam Hill. She is the most likely choice.

Erica Flores Baltodano is a civil service commissioner appointed by Adam Hill. She’s an employment attorney and policy advocate. She’s also a strong candidate.

Former supervisor Peg Pinard served the district for decades.

Marian Shah is a Grover Beach city councilwoman.

Erica Stewart is a San Luis Obispo city councilwoman.

Kara Woodroof is a financial planner.

The town hall meeting tonight is a virtual meeting. You can watch it from 6:30 to 8:30 this evening on Zoom. The governor is expected to choose the successor to supervisor Adam Hill, who died several weeks ago.