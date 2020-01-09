Supervisors Candidates Forum 1.09.2020

A forum tonight will be the first public debate between supervisor Debbie Arnold, and her challenger in the march primary, Ellen Beraud.

The forum is from 6:30 to 8:00 at the Atascadero Methodist Church. That’s on El Camino Real at the south end of the city, off Santa Barbara road. Tonight’s forum will not provide an opportunity for you to ask questions. The chamber has developed the questions. Atascadero chamber of commerce CEO Emily Reneau says tonight’s forum will be short and to the point. After the forum, voters can talk with the candidates

Ellen Beraud previously served on the Atascadero city council during a particularly contentious era in the city’s history. She’s best remembered for her strong opposition to the Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial, which she called the War Memorial. She also fought against Walmart. Beraud has strong support from progressive democrats.

Tonight’s forum can be seen live on SLOSPAN. It’s the first in a series of forums and debates for supervisor Debbie Arnold, and her challenger Ellen Beraud.