Supervisors Honor KPRL 12.15.2021

San Luis Obispo county supervisors recognize radio station KPRL yesterday on the 75th anniversary of the station.

At yesterday’s supervisor meeting, the supervisors passed a resolution recognizing the 75th anniversary of KPRL.

Not a lot of pomp and circumstance at the meeting related to the anniversary. The supervisors put it on the consent agenda, so there was no mention of it during the meeting.

It may be they’re waiting for the 100th anniversary before they make a big deal of it. That would be in 25 years, 2046.