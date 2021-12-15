Terrence Harris at Cal Poly 12.15.2021

Cal Poly names Terrance Harris vice president for strategic enrollment management at the university. Harris was selected following a nationwide search.

Harris has served as interim vice president since June. He has a masters in educational leadership and administration from Cal Poly. He is enrolled in the educational leadership doctoral program through Cal State Bakersfield. Harris is also head basketball coach at Mission College Prep.

He is married to Lebren Martin Harris, who previously ran track for Cal Poly. Lebren qualified for the Olympic trials in 2004. She holds the Cal Poly record in the 400 meter hurdles.

Terrence and Lebren have twin daughters.