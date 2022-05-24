Supervisors on Republican Mailer 05.24.2022

More discussion about three leftist candidates for supervisor buying advertising in a republican mailer to suggest to residents that they are republican. You may remember a resident pointed it out to the two sitting supervisors at last week’s county board of supervisors meeting.

The other supervisors candidate who paid to be included among the republicans running for state office, is Jimmy Paulding, who is trying desperately to unseat incumbent Lynn Compton in the fourth district.

In today’s Tribune, Paulding denies that he’s a republican. He says, “I am a registered democrat and have no problem telling people that.”

Not sure whose idea it was to put the three left-wing candidates in a republican mailer, but the most experienced is supervisor Bruce Gibson. For years, Gibson was a close ally of supervisor Adam Hill. Now, Gibson is pictured on a republican mailer sent out to voters in the second district, despite his long history as a proponent of the alt left.