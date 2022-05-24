Best of the West Show 05.24.2022

Coming up this weekend, the return of the Best of the West show.

Tom Madden says although it’s been gone for two years, people are anxious to see it return this weekend to the Santa Margarita Ranch.

Tractors, trucks planes, wagons, mules and horses all on display at the Santa Margarita Ranch this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Yesterday, twenty-one trucks moved Pioneer Day tractors south to the ranch.

The Best of the West show returns to the Santa Margarita Ranch this weekend.

For more information, go to their website: Bestofthewestshow.com.