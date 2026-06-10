Supervisors Tentatively Adopts Budget For FY 2026-27 – 06.09.2026

The county board of supervisors held a budget hearing yesterday, and voted to tentatively adopt the county’s fiscal year 2026 – 27 budget.

“The budget authorizes approximately $1.02 billion in governmental funds expenditures, including approximately $843.8 million in general fund spending,” according to a release from the county executive office. This budget marks the first full budget cycle developed under the county’s updated fiscal policies approved in 2025. “While the budget is balanced, county leaders cautioned that significant uncertainty remains.”

During this hearing, the board voted to deny requests made by district attorney Dan Dow last month to fund four positions for the DA’s office. The vote was 3 – 2, with supervisors Moreno and Peschong supporting the request. Dow said a verbal commitment was made by county CEO Matt Pontes months ago, but acknowledged that the final decision would come from the board of supervisors.