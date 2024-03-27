Supervisors Vote to Approve Resolution Supporting Diablo Canyon 03.27.2024

The county board of supervisors discussed a resolution to support the operation of Diablo Canyon for up to another 20 years.

Currently, the power plant’s application for license renewal is under review by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, initially scheduled to shut down in 2024 and 2025. The review process could take up to five years.

The board of supervisors voted 3 – 2 in this resolution, with supervisors Bruce Gibson and Jimmy Paulding dissenting. Paulding said that while he does support the continued operation of the power plant, he wants to wait until safety studies that are mandated by SB 846 are completed. Gibson held a similar sentiment, expressing worry that the resolution would be “at-odds” with SB 846, saying that it would be “premature” and “disrespectful.”