Supervisors Vote to Move Forward w/Independent Redistricting Commission 04.10.2024

In its meeting yesterday, the county board of supervisors voted 3 – 2 to move forward with the process of testifying to pass senate bill 977 for the county of San Luis Obispo.

The bill would create an independent redistricting commission for the county’s supervisorial districts, citing consisting of 11 members of the public. Supervisors Arnold and Peschong were critical of the redistricting commission, time and costs as concerns for its creation and effectiveness.

In order for the bill to be passed, it must go through several state-level committees before passing through California’s senate and state assembly, then going to governor Gavin Newsom for approval.

In the board’s vote, supervisor Bruce Gibson was selected to testify on behalf of San Luis Obispo county during the bill’s senate hearings, with supervisors Jimmy Paulding and Ortiz-Legg delegated as backups if there are conflicting schedules.