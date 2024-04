Cal Poly is offering free baseball & softball tickets for Paso Robles day for its home games on April 21st and 27th.

On the 21st, Cal Poly softball will face Long Beach State at Bob Janssen field on Cal Poly’s campus. Then, their home baseball game on the 27th will be against UC Davis at Baggett stadium.

Paso Robles residents can submit forums online to secure free tickets to the games, with no restrictions on the number of tickets that can be requested.