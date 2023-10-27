Suspected Sexual Predator Arrested in SLO 10.27.2023

Mark Richard Hershey

The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office released a statement yesterday about arresting a suspected sex predator.

Detectives arrested 67-year-old Mark Hershey from Caliente. Hershey made contact with someone online that he believed to be a minor living in San Luis Obispo, and agreed to meet them for sex.

He was arrested by detectives on the scene for showing harmful material to seduce a minor, contacting a minor with the intent to commit certain felonies, and arranging a meeting with a minor for a lewd purpose.