SLO County Receives Desalination Grant Study Fund 10.27.2023

The US Bureau of Reclamation has granted 31 western US planning projects a total of 28.9 million dollars in funding for feasibility studies on water reuse and desalination projects.

The county of San Luis Obispo was granted five hundred and fifty thousand dollars in matching funds for a study that would look to use our 80 miles of ocean frontage to transform seawater into drinking water.

The county will investigate and plan saline and brackish water sources, treatment technologies, and uses for the treated water. Angela Ford, SLO Desal Plan Manager and supervising water resources engineer in the county, does warn that a final operating project is still likely decades away.