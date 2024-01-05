Symphony of the Vines Performing at Mission San Miguel 01.05.2024

Symphony of the Vines will be performing its first concert of the year on Sunday, January 14th at Mission San Miguel.

The “Timeless Classics” performance lineup is Dumbarton Oaks Concerto by Igor Stravinsky, Cello Concerto Number 1 by Franz Joseph Haydn, and Symphony Number 5 by Franz Schubert.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors, and $15 for students. K – 12 students are free with a paid adult.

Symphony of the Vines was established in 2010, and seeks to provide orchestral concerts for residents and visitors of north county.