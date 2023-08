According to a release by the county of San Luis Obispo health department, rates of syphilis have been increasing nationally, across California, and here in San Luis Obispo county.

SLO public health says that 99 cases of syphilis were diagnosed in the county last year, up from 22 cases in 2013, and 66 cases in 2019.

Now, patients and health care providers are facing a national shortage of medication most commonly used to treat this infection.