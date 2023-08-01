Pubic Meeting on Decommissioning Diablo Canyon 08.01.2023

PG&E and the Diablo Canyon decommissioning engagement panel will hold an in-person and virtual meeting on Wednesday August 9th from 6 to 8 in the evening.

The meeting will discuss the county of San Luis Obispo’s recently released draft environmental impact report on decommissioning related activities in Diablo Canyon power plant. The meeting will include presentations and information on how the public can participate in the draft environmental impact report process. And an open house will be held before and after the meeting for members of the public to ask questions of representative from presenting agencies and PG&E.

The meeting will be held at the San Luis Obispo county government center at 1055 Monterey street, or can be viewed online at: diablocanyonpanel.org.