Taiwan-Based Aerospace Co Interested in Future Paso Airport 063.19.2023

An aerospace company based in Taiwan has expressed an interest in the future Paso Robles Spaceport.

The city of Paso Robles is currently in the application process for the spaceport, aimed at diversifying economic development in Paso Robles.

The Taiwan-based company known as Gran Systems is looking to expand its North American market, and specializes in developing smaller, cheaper satellites used for research.

Gran Systems has sent a letter of intent to the city of Paso Robles. This is a nonbinding agreement, and Paso Robles airport manager Mark Scandalis says “It’s more of a concept at this point.”