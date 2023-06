San Luis Obispo county will be receiving approximately 13 million dollars to move 200 people out of a homeless encampment “in a flood and fire danger zone.”

This is part of a larger 199 million dollar encampment resolution fund announced by governor Gavin Newsom, aimed at working with local leaders to ‘remove dangerous and unsightly encampments throughout California.’

This total funding is the third round of funds granted and distributed throughout California, and the largest so far.