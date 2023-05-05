Tamale Festival 05.05.2023

Today is el Cinco de Mayo.

Tomorrow, the tamale festival returns to Atascadero.

Terrie Banish tells us, although dozens of tamale vendors will have booths tomorrow at the tamale festival, the sale of tamales begin this afternoon at first Friday.

The fireworks go off at 8 tonight.

The tamale festival is from 11-7 tomorrow.

Over 100 vendors and lots of lovie music.

There’s a chihuahua and pet costume contest in the sunken garden.

And over 30 tamale vendors with fresh and frozen tamales for sale.

And it’s all free with plenty of free parking.