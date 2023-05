The election is still over a year away, but endorsements are manifesting in the supervisors race.

Supervisor Debbie Arnold endorses Heather Moreno for 5th district supervisor.

Heather also recieved endorsements from district attorney Dan Dow and San Luis Obispo county sheriff Ian Parkinson.

Moreno is running for the fifth district seat against conservative Eric Gorham and progressive Atascadero city council member Susan Funk.