Countdown to the Tamale Festival. The event returns to Atascadero this weekend, and this year it’s a two day event.

Kick-off is Friday from 5-10 at the Sunken Gardens. Terri Banish says Friday will be a great new addition to the Tamale Festival.

The Tamale Festival a two day event this coming weekend in Atascadero. It’s free, but the tamales are for sale, and they will likely sell out again Saturday afternoon.