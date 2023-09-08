Teen Arrested in Atascadero on Suspicion of Robbery 9.08.2023

A 15-year-old boy from Santa Margarita was arrested yesterday afternoon near the 6400 block of Nacimiento avenue.

Police say they received a report of a robbery on the 6700 block of El Camino Real, where the victim says a male juvenile brandished a handgun at him and tried to steal his bicycle. The suspect was reported to be seen running toward Atascadero high school, placing the school and North County Christian school on lockdown while police searched the area.

The suspect was arrested and reportedly booked into the San Luis Obispo county Juvenile Services Center on the charge of robbery.