Teen Volunteers Needed at Paso Robles City Library 5.13.2024

Summer Teen 2024 press release

The Paso Robles city library announced they are inviting teen volunteers, grades 10 – 12, to volunteer for the summer reading program adventure.

The summer reading program spans June 10th to August 10th, and is an excellent way for teens to develop important employment skills, enhance social skills, and boost their college applications.

Positions include participant registration, distribution of prizes, lunch distribution, overseeing library activities at Centennial park, and even a social media assistant.

Applications are due online by May 18th.