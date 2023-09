Templeton AAG Meeting 9.19.2023

THE TEMPLETON AREA ADVISORY GROUP WILL BE MEETING THIS THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21ST, AT 6:30 PM IN THE TEMPLETON CSD BOARD ROOM. THE MEETING’S AGENDA SAYS DELEGATE DORIS DIEL SUBMITTED A LETTER OF RESIGNATION ON SEPTEMBER 17TH, AND WILL BE REPLACED BY FIRST ALTERNATE BRUCE JONES UNTIL MARCH 2024. SLOCOG WILL ALSO BE PRESENTING THEIR LOCAL ROADS FIRST PLAN TO THE TAAG BOARD AND MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC REGARDING LOCAL TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDS. SLOCOG PREVIOUSLY PRESENTED THIS AT THE PASO ROBLES SENIOR CENTER LAST WEEK. THIS IS PART OF SLOCOG’S OUTREACH IN THEIR PURSUIT FOR A HALF-CENT SALES TAX ON EVERY DOLLAR THAT WOULD HELP FUND LOCAL PROJECT NEEDS. TAAG’S MEETINGS CAN ONLY BE VIEWED IN PERSON AT 206 5TH STREET IN TEMPLETON.