Paso School Board Special Meeting 9.19.2023

THE PASO ROBLES SCHOOL BOARD WILL BE HAVING A SPECIAL MEETING TONIGHT AFTER ITS CLOSED SESSION AT 6. THE SCHOOL BOARD SAYS THE MEETING WILL ADDRESS TOPICS FROM THE PREVIOUS MEETING ON SEPTEMBER 12TH, AND ITS CLOSED SESSION WILL CONDUCT THREE STUDENT DISCIPLINE HEARINGS. THE AGENDA’S FIVE ACTION ITEMS WERE TABLED FROM THE AUGUST 22ND AGENDA, AND INCLUDE ARCHITECT PROPOSALS FOR SEVERAL SCHOOLS, THE PURCHASE OF FOUR SPECIAL EDUCATION BUSES, AND AN AGRICULTURAL AREA MASTER PLAN AT PASO ROBLES HIGH SCHOOL. YOU CAN ATTEND THE MEETING IN PERSON, OR WATCH ONLINE.