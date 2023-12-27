Templeton Accepting Band & Vendor Apps for 2024 Concerts 12.27.2023

The Templeton summer concerts in the park series will be running from June 12th to August 21st on Wednesday evenings, with no concert on July 24th.

Interested bands can submit an electronic press kit before January 19th to Templeton Recreation. The application says there is a preference for sets to be at least 80% covers.

Interested vendors may also apply to supply food and beverages during the concert series. Applications will be reviewed on March 1, 2024, and applicants will be contacted by the end of March or in early April.