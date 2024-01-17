Templeton Area Advisory Group Meeting Tomorrow 01.17.2024

1.18.24 Agenda TAAG

The Templeton Area Advisory Group’s next meeting is tomorrow night, beginning at 6:30.

The board’s new business items are two discussions related to cannabis ordinances. The first is to review and comment on proposed “cleanup” ordinance amendments that are proposed for the February 8th board of supervisors meeting. The second will be to discuss the recent board of supervisors hearing that has considered amending current existing ordinances to permit the operation of storefront retail cannabis outlets in unincorporated areas of the county.

The department of planning will return to the board in the spring of 2024 with a more detailed framework to update the ordinance.

TAAG will be discussing the board’s plans to amend this ordinance.