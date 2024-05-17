Templeton Community Services District Welcomes New Engineer 5.17.2024

Templeton CSD District Engineer Press Release

A new engineer has been welcomed into the Templeton Community Services District.

The CSD announced on Wednesday that Lori Azeem has been appointed as the new district engineer, effective May 13th. Lori has a civil engineering degree from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, a master’s degree from University of Cambridge, and 20 years of experience in the engineering field. She also has ten years working with local government agencies, most recently the city of Atascadero, as an associate civil engineer.

In a release by the CSD, Lori said: “It is my desire to give back in a small way and invest in Templeton’s future to ensure its residents are well taken care of regarding water-related issues, and giving us a voice within the county.”

She will take the lead in reviewing development applications as they relate to district utilities, manage capital projects, and take the staff lead in developing water and wastewater master plans for the district.