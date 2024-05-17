Multi-Vehicle Crash in SLO, Two Dead, Two Injured 5.17.2024

A multi-vehicle crash took place in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday evening, shortly before 9:30 pm.

The crash took place at the intersection of Beach and Pismo streets. Officers at the scene determined that three males in one vehicle were traveling at high speeds southbound on Beach street, did not stop at the stop sign, and struck another vehicle.

The driver and another male in the speeding vehicle were both ejected, and later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The third passenger of the speeding vehicle, and a woman in the second vehicle both sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they believe alcohol played a role in this fatal crash. The names of the victims are not being released, pending notification of next of kin.